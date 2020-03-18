St. Patrick’s day celebrations look a lot different this year because of COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Saint Patrick's Day celebrations look a lot different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The video above, courtesy of Earthcam, shows what it looked like in New York City, Key West, and Dublin, Ireland in 2019 and then, what it looks like this year.

In New York City, traffic replaced the annual parade on Fifth Avenue.

Less people partied on Duval Street in Key West, compared to last year's festivities.

Outside Temple Bar in Dublin, a significant reduction in revelers as people stayed home in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.