Waukesha County activates Emergency Operations Center to help contain COVID-19

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Department of Emergency Preparedness has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in order to enhance the community response to the coronavirus.

The EOC provides the physical space and technology to connect local agencies and coordinate their activities in order to respond effectively to this public health emergency.

“When emergencies occur, Waukesha County and our local partners immediately begin implementing the plans they already have in place,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “Activating the Emergency Operations Center allows agencies to continue implementing those plans while increasing the coordination among all agencies involved.”

Waukesha County’s EOC is fully activated at a level one, its highest level, at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18. It has been open in a virtual state since the county declared a state of emergency on March 13, 2020. The Waukesha County EOC will coordinate with municipal EOCs, local healthcare systems, and first responders to facilitate an effective response to COVID-19. The EOC will also coordinate directly with Wisconsin’s state EOC.

