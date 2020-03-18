‘We’ll get through this:’ Archdiocese of Milwaukee suspends public Masses through April 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Archdiocese of Milwaukee suspended all public Masses through Friday, April 3. On Wednesday, March 18 Archbishop Jerome Listecki held private Masses to encourage people to not live in fear.

A prayer of protection was held outside the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist -- with doors locked for the congregation's safety.

"Do we trust in God?" said Listecki. "Yes, but I believe God has also given us good medical professionals, good scientists, good advice to be able to do so to protect our people."

The Archdiocese canceled Masses to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"People get fearful," said Listecki. "They're frightened."

On Wednesday, Archbishop Listecki traveled all across southeast Wisconsin -- making a stop at one parish in each deanery, praying for protection and blessing the parish, reminding people they always have prayer.

"At this time, what we want to avoid is recklessness and a cavalier attitude, but at the same time, we don't want to be immobilized by fear," said Listecki. "What we can do is, we can take a look for that medium. That medium is prayer and confidence in God."

Archbishop Listecki was hopeful some good could come out of this uncertain time.

"We'll get through this," said Listecki. "We will. We'll get through this, and maybe we'll even get better because we'll be considerate and thoughtful of those people that surround us."

Listecki said Wednesday they had not yet made decisions past April 3, noting they would reassess daily and decide whether any changes need to be made for Easter.