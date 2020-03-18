Interactive coronavirus map from Johns Hopkins University
World Health Organization: Pregnant women are not at higher risk for coronavirus

NEW YORK —  The World Health Organization says pregnant women are not at higher risk for the coronavirus.

The WHO says an investigation of 147 pregnant women showed about 8 percent had severe disease and one percent were in critical condition.

While a majority of people who are diagnosed experience mild to moderate symptoms,  health experts say the elderly and those with suppressed immune systems are at higher risk for experiencing serve symptoms.

