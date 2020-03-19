× 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed in Greenfield; ‘likely exposed while traveling’

GREENFIELD — Health officials on Thursday, March 19 confirmed the first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Greenfield.

In a news release, officials said the patient remained in quarantine since returning from international travel, and city leaders activated an Emergency Operations Center to address and monitor the COVID-19 response across the city.

“While this case was likely exposed to COVID-19 while traveling, there is significant evidence of community spread within the Greater Greenfield area,” said Darren Rausch, health officer/director in the release. “We continue to work closely with federal, state, and regional partners to monitor this evolving situation.”

To minimize the spread of COVID-19 illness, the Greenfield Health Department recommended extreme social distancing measures.

Bars and restaurants were ordered to close dine-in service on Tuesday afternoon, March 17, and health officials strongly recommended business leaders work to encourage social distancing in their settings throughout the city.

A Public Health Emergency declared by city officials was approved by the Common Council on Tuesday.

All city departments closed to the public except for the City Clerk’s Office — open for voter registration and in-person absentee voting starting Monday, March 23).