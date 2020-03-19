× 2 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Racine; likely exposed through community interaction

RACINE — Officials with the City of Racine Health Department on Thursday, March 19 announced two additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The residents were likely exposed in Wisconsin through community interactions.

Officials said in a news release they were actively investigating the circumstances and close contacts of the two individuals in Racine — monitoring them for development of fever and respiratory symptoms in accordance with DHS and CDC guidance.

“Today, two City residents were confirmed to have coronavirus,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason in a news release. “It is all our hope they stay safe and recover quickly. While these are the first two official cases, they will not be the last. City administration has been working diligently with leaders from around the City, County, and State to respond to monitor the situation and deploy resources accordingly. We are doing everything we can to help flatten the curve and reduce the number of new possible cases of coronavirus in our community. We know health issues disproportionately impact our communities of color so we are taking intentional measures to protect the health of our entire community. But this is not something that can be done by government alone. We need our community to join us by following the guidelines from health experts – wash your hands often, avoid large groups and use social distancing. Please stay home as much as possible, particularly if you are sick, check in on your loved ones who are the most vulnerable, and only go out when it is necessary. As Mayor, I am committed to ensuring the health and safety of our community and will communicate more information as soon as we have it. If we work together, we will flatten the curve.”

Health officials asked that those experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 call their health care provider for guidance.

Racine County health departments do not have tests or testing capacity.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as of 3 p.m. March 19, 2020 (according to the City of Racine Health Department):

United States: 10,781

Wisconsin: 155

Racine County: 3