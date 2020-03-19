Can’t find toilet paper in your local store? This bakery has more than just a square to spare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- This Pennsylvania bakery is wiping away your coronavirus worries, one cake at a time.

You might not be able to find a roll of toilet paper in your local grocery store...

But Traub's bakery in Delaware county, Pennsylvania has plenty. The shop is selling cakes made to look like rolls of toilet paper.

Posting a photo on their social media account, the small business says they have "plenty of squares to share."

Hoping these vanilla frosted cakes will put a smile on customers' faces, amid the panic over coronavirus.