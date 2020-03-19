Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Caught on camera: 2 men on the run after robbing customers at taco stand

Posted 10:55 am, March 19, 2020, by
Data pix.

HOUSTON, Tex. -- Two men are on the run in Houston after robbing customers at a taco stand.

Surveillance video shows the gunmen during the robbery --  which happened earlier in March at the Rosales Taco Stand.

The robbers were seen pointing their guns at one customer as they went through his pockets. Then turned to a second customer, who was sitting in his car and robbed him too.

As the gunmen left the scene, one of them fired gunshots, hitting the taco truck, narrowly missing a customer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.