Caught on camera: 2 men on the run after robbing customers at taco stand

HOUSTON, Tex. -- Two men are on the run in Houston after robbing customers at a taco stand.

Surveillance video shows the gunmen during the robbery -- which happened earlier in March at the Rosales Taco Stand.

The robbers were seen pointing their guns at one customer as they went through his pockets. Then turned to a second customer, who was sitting in his car and robbed him too.

As the gunmen left the scene, one of them fired gunshots, hitting the taco truck, narrowly missing a customer.