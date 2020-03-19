Customer leaves server $1,000 tip: ‘I froze like a statue’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- It couldn't have come at a better time for a server at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Raymond Shepherd took a to-go order early Tuesday morning from a restaurant regular. When the man came in to pick up his food there was nothing out of the ordinary.

"And then he kind of, like, was writing behind the bag. We have a to-go bag that's right in front of him and he's writing his check. And, honestly, he's trying to get out of here pretty quick," said Raymond Shepherd.

What was out of the ordinary was the tip amount on the $70 check.

"I froze like a statue when I was, like, walking. I picked up the check and I'm, like, walking and it's just like, um, I look at it and I'm like... 'How many zeros.' and I look up and he's driving away and he looks at me for just a second and he just and he kinda just goes," said Shepherd.

The generous customer left Shepherd a $1,000 tip.

The man signed the check with the name of his two daughters. Shepherd, himself, the father of two girls.

Shepherd says he's never received a tip this big and with the possibility of losing his job due to coronavirus concerns, he says this couldn't have come at a better time.

"With my other job being closed, this is perfect, perfect timing. So, does it go in the nest egg or does it go into my checking account to, you know, help stay afloat," said Shepherd.

Shepherd is hoping to eventually let the man know how thankful he truly is.