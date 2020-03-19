DHS: 155 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 2,192 negative

MADISON — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday, March 19 announced a total of 155 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.
The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:
|Wisconsin County
|Total Cases as of 3/19/2020
|Bayfield
|1
|Brown*
|2
|Calumet
|1
|Columbia
|4
|Dane*
|27
|Eau Claire
|1
|Fond du Lac
|14
|Kenosha*
|4
|La Crosse
|2
|Milwaukee*
|62
|Outagamie
|1
|Ozaukee
|3
|Pierce
|1
|Racine
|3
|Sauk
|1
|Sheboygan
|6
|Walworth
|2
|Washington
|2
|Waukesha
|12
|Winnebago
|5
|Wood
|1
|Total
|155
DHS officials offered the following key messages on their website:
- Our top priority at this time is to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19 and to protect and ensure our health care system and workers.
- DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has signed an order for a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
- We will be prioritizing testing for COVID-19 because of a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests.
- We have evidence of community spread in Wisconsin.
- We are doing this to protect and ensure the capacity of our health care system.
- If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
- Text COVID19 to 211-211,
- Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or
- Call 211.
Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.
- If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.
43.073052 -89.401230