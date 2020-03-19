DHS: 155 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 2,192 negative

MADISON — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday, March 19 announced a total of 155 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Wisconsin County Total Cases as of 3/19/2020 Bayfield 1 Brown* 2 Calumet 1 Columbia 4 Dane* 27 Eau Claire 1 Fond du Lac 14 Kenosha* 4 La Crosse 2 Milwaukee* 62 Outagamie 1 Ozaukee 3 Pierce 1 Racine 3 Sauk 1 Sheboygan 6 Walworth 2 Washington 2 Waukesha 12 Winnebago 5 Wood 1 Total 155

DHS officials offered the following key messages on their website:

Our top priority at this time is to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19 and to protect and ensure our health care system and workers.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has signed an order for a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We will be prioritizing testing for COVID-19 because of a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests. We have evidence of community spread in Wisconsin.

We are doing this to protect and ensure the capacity of our health care system.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211, Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or Call 211.

Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.