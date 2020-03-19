Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to Fond du Lac duplex, cause under investigation

FOND DU LAC– Firefighters on Thursday, March 19 responded to the scene of a duplex fire on Military Road near Arndt Street in Fond du Lac. The call came in shortly before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire conditions. The fire caused extensive damage to the two-story wood-frame duplex.

The owner of the duplex told officials that no one is currently residing at the property.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.