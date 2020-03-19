× GospelFest at Fiserv Forum postponed due to coronavirus circumstances

MILWAUKEE — A. Curtis Farrow Presents Gospelfest, originally scheduled for April 10 at Fiserv Forum, has been postponed due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Previously-purchased tickets for the event will be honored at a to-be-announced, rescheduled date.

The lineup for A. Curtis Farrow Presents Gospelfest consisted of national renowned headlining acts Yolanda Adams, Hezekiah Walker and the Love Fellowship Tabernacle Choir, Tamela Mann, Le’Andria Johnson, and Citizen Way in addition to more than 50 community performers.