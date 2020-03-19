Individual present at Milwaukee’s Northwestern Mutual campus tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — An individual present at Milwaukee’s Northwestern Mutual campus tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokeswoman confirmed Thursday, March 19.

Below is a statement from the company spokeswoman:

“Our highest priority is to protect our workforce and minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our workplace and in our community. Among other actions, we have been continuously communicating recommendations to our workforce to help them maintain their health and well-being. Following our recommendation, nearly all employees have been working from home this week. Today we let the workforce know that an individual present at our downtown campus last week has been diagnosed with COVID-19. I am unable to offer further information due to employment and privacy laws.”