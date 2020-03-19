× Kohl’s announces temporary closure of stores nationwide

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced as the result of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, the company will temporarily close its stores nationwide effective Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

“To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1. We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a statement on the company’s website. “We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”

Kohl’s officials said the company would continue to serve its millions of customers through Kohls.com and Kohl’s App and will ship their desired items directly to their homes.

Kohl’s will provide further updates, including news on store reopenings, at Corporate.Kohls.com.