‘Look for the helpers:’ Don’s Diner and Cocktails becomes Don’s Grocery and Liquor amid COVID-19

MILWAUKEE -- Governor Tony Evers on St. Patrick's Day, March 17 ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people and closed all bars and dine-in restaurants except for carryout or delivery. In the wake of that order, FOX6 News found the folks at Don's Diner near 1st Street and Washington Street in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood putting customers' needs above their own.

"I think that's kind of what everybody is looking for right now," said Sean Wille, Stand, Eat, Drink operations manager. "It was a mad dash to get everything ready for everybody."

Those at Don's Diner and Cocktails opted to stay open -- under a different name.

"We sat down and tried to figure out a way that we could keep the doors open," said Wille.

New shelves were built at the grocery and liquor store with coveted necessities.

"It's really handy, especially with the toilet paper shortage," said Nick Meyer, customer.

"I actually got booze and lunch!" said Jordan Wille, customer.

As the team at Don's brainstormed how to keep employees busy while helping others, a quote from Mr. Rogers came to mind.

"It was just a perfect," said Wille. "In times of need, when you see bad things come to mind, and you see trouble, look for the helpers, because there's always going to be helpers."

In addition to groceries, liquor, and carryout orders, gift cards were being offered for neighbors in need.

"Any amount is going to be donated to the community member who joins our list that is requesting assistance," said Sean Wille.

"I think the most important thing we can do right now is look outward, and see where the greatest need is," said Jacob Niggemann, customer.

Don's Grocery and Liquor will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. while supplies last.