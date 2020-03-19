× Messmer Saint Mary Elementary School employee tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — An employee at Messmer Saint Mary Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. That person is now in self-quarantine — and has not been in the building since Thursday, March 12.

Messmer Saint Mary Elementary School said the following in a note to parents:

“Messmer administration will work to make sure families are fully informed regarding this situation and will continue to follow the guidance of the City of Milwaukee Health Department to ensure the health and well-being of all students, families, and staff. It is critical that all of us do our part to slow the spread of this virus by refraining from touching one’s face, eyes, nose, covering coughs, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and staying home when sick with cold or flu-like symptoms. “