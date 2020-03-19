Open Record Special Edition: The economic impact of COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn talk with FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi. Together, they dive into the financial struggles those in the agriculture business — like farmers — are already seeing and will see because of the coronavirus pandemic. What are state and federal leaders doing to cushion the economic blow of COVID-19?

