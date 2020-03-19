× Opening day for Jazz on the Park 2020 pushed back a week to June 4

MILWAUKEE — East Town Association announced on Thursday, March 19 that the opening date of Jazz in the Park 2020 is being pushed back to Thursday, June 4. It was originally set for Thursday, May 28.

Organizers plan to work with the city and Milwaukee County Parks to extend the summer music series another week — closing on Thursday, Sept. 3.

If further changes are needed, the East Town Association will make later announcements.

Planning for Bastille Days 2020 is moving full steam ahead.