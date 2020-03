GREEN BAY — The Packers and safety Will Redmond have agreed to a new contract, General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday, March 19.

Redmond, a fifth-year player, played in 18 regular-season games with four starts for the Packers over the last two seasons. He appeared in both playoff contests this past season.

He was originally drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Mississippi State and has spent time with the Chiefs organization, too.