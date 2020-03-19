Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market to offer designated shopping hours for seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE — All Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout Wisconsin beginning Friday, March 20 will have designated shopping hours for those who are most at risk for COVID-19. The hours are 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. seven days a week until future notice.

Roundy’s Division President Michael Marx issued the following statement:

“Pick ‘n Save, and Metro Market are committed to helping support the shopping needs of the elderly in our community by providing a less crowded shopping environment. Therefore, we are reserving shopping time for the elderly and those with underlying health concerns who must leave home to obtain their groceries. This will help them avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods. We encourage our customers to respect these designated store hours for seniors and to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe. “The health and well-being of our associates, our customers, and our communities is our top priority. We’re following guidance from federal, state and local agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations. We recently reduced our store hours which affords us additional time to effectively clean and sanitize our stores and restock our shelves as we deal with the unprecedented surge in grocery shopping we have experienced over the last two weeks.”