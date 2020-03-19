Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Report: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19

Posted 3:45 pm, March 19, 2020, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN on Thursday, March 19.

According to ESPN, Payton was the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for COVID-19.

Payton said he didn’t feel well Sunday, March 15, ESPN reported, took the test on Monday, and received the results Thursday afternoon.

ESPN reported Payton was resting at home, fatigued, but he told ESPN he is one of the 20% of the cases with no fever and no cough.

He said he came forward with the diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.

CLICK HERE for much more from ESPN.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.