× Report: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN on Thursday, March 19.

According to ESPN, Payton was the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for COVID-19.

Payton said he didn’t feel well Sunday, March 15, ESPN reported, took the test on Monday, and received the results Thursday afternoon.

ESPN reported Payton was resting at home, fatigued, but he told ESPN he is one of the 20% of the cases with no fever and no cough.

He said he came forward with the diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.

CLICK HERE for much more from ESPN.com.