‘Thanks-A-Lot Thursday:’ Blood donors leave with Girl Scout cookies as supply nears ‘crisis phase’

MILWAUKEE -- Amid concerns over the novel coronavirus, health officials have urged people to stay home, but if you want to get out of the house -- there is something you can do to help.

Work was not canceled for Greenfield Fire Chief Jon Cohn, but during his free time, you'll still find him giving back.

"It's like your mom and dad used to tell you, 'It's better to give than receive', so do your part," said Cohn.

Cohn donated blood at the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin. He said appropriate steps were being taken at the center to keep donors safe.

"They're doing a great job to minimize the risk, cleaning all the time," said Cohn.

Several new steps were taken to help donors practice social distancing -- including green Xs on the ground marking six feet between people standing in line.

Donors on Thursday, March 19 walked away with a box of Girl Scout cookies as part of "Thanks-A-Lot Thursday."

When the event was first scheduled, Girl Scouts planned to personally pass out the boxes.

"Little did we know we'd be where we are today with the current health crisis," said Ashley Caruso, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast spokesperson. "Girl Scouts has been here for 100 years. Any time our country has faced these types of challenges, our girls rise above."

The girls stayed home for safety, but the organization still wanted to encourage donating blood.

Versiti officials noted the blood supply could go into a "crisis phase" with so many blood drives canceled.

Cohn said he was hopeful people lining up for toilet paper would hear his message.

"If you want to start a line, start a line at the Blood Center and donate today," said Cohn.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birthdate. To find a list of locations and to schedule an appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO or CLICK HERE.