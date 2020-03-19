Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

TMZ: What Ellen and other famous figures are doing during self-distancing

Posted 9:35 am, March 19, 2020, by
Data pix.

LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities are staying in. What Ellen and other famous figures are doing during self-distancing. Plus, Katy Perry baby bump is showing. Brad Appleton with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.