LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities are staying in. What Ellen and other famous figures are doing during self-distancing. Plus, Katy Perry baby bump is showing. Brad Appleton with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
TMZ: What Ellen and other famous figures are doing during self-distancing
