Uptown Art in Sussex is making art survival kits to keep kids busy while out of school

SUSSEX -- If you feel like you're doing the same crafts over and over with your kids -- listen up! Brian Kramp spent the morning in Sussex at Uptown Art putting together art survival kids for kids.

About Uptown Art (website)

Uptown Art opened its doors in 2012 and has brought the love and enjoyment of art to thousands, now in 22 locations across the United States. Vicki Meads and Suzanne Hall are the co-CEOs of Uptown Art. Their desire was to design a creative business that also offered a social outlet for customers. Its casual, learning environment allows art enthusiasts to follow step-by-step while painting their own masterpiece. “We love to see new artists attend our classes and leave with a finished painting. Their smiles tell it all!” says Vicki.

“Not only do they create their own painting, it is also about their experience. They also enjoy a social time with their friends, family or even co-workers, all while creating art!” says Suzanne.

All locations currently provide an online monthly calendar where customers select a class in which they will attend. The collection of artwork presented is created by each location’s local artists as well as Uptown Art’s licensed, professional artists: Megan Aroon Duncanson (MADART), Thomas Fedro, Nicola Joyner (nJoy Art), Gino Savarino, Leonid Afremov, Jennifer Lommers, Matt Hamblen, Carol Schiff, Judith Rhue, Sarah LaPierre, Karen Tarlton, Carla Terwilliger (Twiggy), Patty Baker, Breten Bryden, C. Brooke Ring, and Elisabeth Neill.