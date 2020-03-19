× Virus-shocked Hollywood gets break with streaming services

LOS ANGELES — Sports are on hold, movie theaters are closed and so are amusement parks. But Americans held captive at home by the coronavirus can turn to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other streaming services, outliers in an entertainment industry otherwise brought to an unprecedented standstill.

One analyst says the demand for streaming services will only increase with consumers around the world stuck in place.

Disney’s new streaming service responded by making “Frozen 2” available earlier than planned, but so far major streamers have yet to announce major changes in their lineups or reduced subscription prices.

Some niche streamers are extending their free-trial window from a week to 30 days.