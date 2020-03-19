Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Volunteer Wisconsin connects volunteers to those in self-quarantine or in need of services

Posted 12:19 pm, March 19, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Significant community needs are developing because of the coronavirus pandemic. That is in part due to individuals having to self-quarantine and practice social distancing — as well as the closure of schools, businesses, and other community resources.

Now, the United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association created the COVID-19 Response Initiative on the Volunteer Wisconsin website.

The Volunteer Wisconsin website will provide a centralized location for organizations throughout the state to post information on projects addressing these needs and for people interested in helping others search for COVID-19 response projects in their local communities,” said Jeanne Duffy, Executive Director of Serve Wisconsin

The COVID-19 Response Initiative can be found on the Volunteer Wisconsin website at volunteerwisconsin.org.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.