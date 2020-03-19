× Volunteer Wisconsin connects volunteers to those in self-quarantine or in need of services

MILWAUKEE — Significant community needs are developing because of the coronavirus pandemic. That is in part due to individuals having to self-quarantine and practice social distancing — as well as the closure of schools, businesses, and other community resources.

Now, the United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association created the COVID-19 Response Initiative on the Volunteer Wisconsin website.

The Volunteer Wisconsin website will provide a centralized location for organizations throughout the state to post information on projects addressing these needs and for people interested in helping others search for COVID-19 response projects in their local communities,” said Jeanne Duffy, Executive Director of Serve Wisconsin

The COVID-19 Response Initiative can be found on the Volunteer Wisconsin website at volunteerwisconsin.org.