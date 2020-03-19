Waukesha musician hosts Facebook Live concert to spread positivity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- All of Alyssia Dominguez's gigs have been canceled for the foreseeable future, but she still decided to perform tonight. And anyone could watch from their couch.

This is not the way Dominguez is used to connecting as a performer. Her home serves as a stage. Her audience is watching solely online.

"I just wanted to play a great show for everybody and get people singing along and have a good time," Dominguez said.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, as a full-time musician, she's lost her source of income. But that isn't stopping the Waukesha County musician from entertaining.

"I think that it's really cool that we have the opportunity to go on to social media, go to Facebook Live, still put on a concert with everyone and kind of be able to get lost in the music with everybody," she said.

Though she isn't making money, she's staying positive.

"Even though everything is standing still for musicians, I'm confident there are plenty of opportunities that are going to come our way once everything gets back to normal," she said.

During this time of anxiety, Dominguez finds relief in music. Hoping that helps others do that same.

"That's our job right now. To spread happiness and spread some positivity," she said.

Dominguez said she is happy to see musicians doing the same across the country and hopes it continues.