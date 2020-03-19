× Wisconsin DWD officials outline how to apply for unemployment benefits online

MADISON — With many businesses closed and people out of work amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Governor Tony Evers issued a ban on gatherings of 10 or more, and ordered bars and restaurants to close except for carryout or delivery, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Thursday, March 19 outlined how to apply for unemployment benefits online.

In a news release, DWD officials advised people to apply online due to “heavy call volume and longer than normal wait times.”

You can get started by CLICKING HERE.

When you click that link, you can file your application for unemployment benefits. Then, each week, you will need to file a claim certification. You must continue to file a weekly claim certification for each week you would like to receive benefits.

CLICK HERE to access the DWD’s handbook on unemployment benefits — for everything you need to know.