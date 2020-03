× FOX6 to present Catholic Mass on-air twice on Sundays beginning March 22

MILWAUKEE — Many churches in southeast Wisconsin have stopped Sunday services — and that includes all of the Milwaukee Archdiocese.

Beginning this Sunday, March 22, FOX6 will air Catholic Mass twice on Sundays. It will air as usual at 5:30 a.m. for the early risers. For those who prefer to sleep in, the same Mass will air again at 4:30 p.m.