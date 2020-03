× From under the sea, to your living room, Georgia Aquarium brings the animals to you

ATLANTA — As most zoos and aquariums across the country have shuttered their doors to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta has decided to bring the sights to you.

Offering nine different webcams, you and your family can see how the animals are doing through all of this. From sea otters, sea lions and all the fish under the sea — tune in here to watch them all.