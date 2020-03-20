Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

Posted 9:29 am, March 20, 2020, by , Updated at 09:36AM, March 20, 2020

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet Friday saying that at President Donald Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

