× Inmates worry after prison doctor tested positive for COVID-19

WAUPUN — The first case of coronavirus in a Wisconsin prison has inmates on edge.

The FOX6 Investigators broke the story on Thursday, March 19 — that a prison doctor in Waupun tested positive for COVID-19. Now, inmates across the state are worried about what will happen if the virus infects them.

One inmate from Kettle Moraine Correctional Institute in Plymouth tells FOX6 News his deputy warden told him inmates will not be tested no matter what symptoms they have.

“What if one of these staff members coming in and out all of the sudden tests positive and people in here are showing symptoms and everything? Are we gonna get tested? He said, ‘No,'” said Gregory Laduron, a Kettle Moraine inmate. “It scares the livin’ hell out of me. Somebody that I’m in care of right now doesn’t care about my wellbeing because I’m a prisoner. That’s what it makes me feel like.”

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has not said if it will test inmates who show symptoms. But a spokesperson tells FOX6 News that all inmates are being monitored closely.