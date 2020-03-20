× MATC moving to ‘alternative’ classes, campuses closed until further notice

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College is working to transition courses to alternative delivery (including online) wherever possible by Monday, April 13.

Classes will begin in alternative formats as they are determined ready for the transition. With that in mind, a very small number of courses will be ready to begin Monday, March 23 with others starting Monday, March 30 and still others starting Monday, April 13.

All MATC campuses and education centers will remain closed until further notice.

Students should watch for messages from their instructors about the start dates for their courses and instructions on how to access those courses. Students in courses that cannot easily transition to alternative delivery/online instruction will get specific messages from their instructors about next steps.