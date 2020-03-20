× Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes 3 new lionesses, amid closure

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo has welcomed three new lionesses to the den — a mother and her two daughters.

A webcam has been set up on their website to watch Patty Sharptooth, 5, and her daughters Eloise and Amira, both 2.5 years old.

The three came from Sedgewick County Zoo in Kansas at the end of February and are doing well, according to Milwaukee’s big cat zookeepers.

“It takes a village to make sure we can settle them into their new home to the best of our ability, through the closure [of the zoo],” Jennifer Dilibeti-Shea said. “We hope it brings smiles to our visitors — virtually.”