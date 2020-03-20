LIVE: Wisconsin DHS offers an update on state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘One Shining Moment’ in UW men’s basketball season that was cut short

Posted 1:20 pm, March 20, 2020, by , Updated at 01:27PM, March 20, 2020

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was destined to do well in the NCAA tournament this year after being crowned Big Ten champions, but as March Madness was canceled indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns, the Badgers were left to think of the what-ifs.

On Twitter Friday, the team posted their version of “One Shining Moment” — a video montage that the NCAA puts together for the team that wins the National Championship.

Complete with Gatorade showers, buzzer-beaters and a touching tribute to Badgers’ assistant coach Howard Moore whose wife and daughter were killed in a car crash in May 2019 — the video shows what could have been in the 2019/2020 season.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.