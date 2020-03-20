× ‘One Shining Moment’ in UW men’s basketball season that was cut short

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was destined to do well in the NCAA tournament this year after being crowned Big Ten champions, but as March Madness was canceled indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns, the Badgers were left to think of the what-ifs.

On Twitter Friday, the team posted their version of “One Shining Moment” — a video montage that the NCAA puts together for the team that wins the National Championship.

One Shining Moment Frozen in time 🏆#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/YUdc4LURgu — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 20, 2020

Complete with Gatorade showers, buzzer-beaters and a touching tribute to Badgers’ assistant coach Howard Moore whose wife and daughter were killed in a car crash in May 2019 — the video shows what could have been in the 2019/2020 season.

