Roundy's looking to hire up to 2,500 associates for Pick 'n Save, Metro Market stores

MILWAUKEE — Roundy’s announced Friday, March 20 that they are looking to hire up to 2,000 associates for their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout Wisconsin.

The company needs help in all positions and all shifts at their 106 stores. This includes full-time, part-time and salaried management positions.

Potential candidates may apply directly at a store location or via the Kroger careers site here.