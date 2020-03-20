Semi slams into back of La Crosse County sheriff’s squad, nobody hurt

LIVE: Wisconsin DHS offers an update on state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic
Wreck involving semi, La Crosse County sheriff's squad (Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol)

LA CROSSE COUNTY — A La Crosse County sheriff’s squad was struck by a semi on I-90 near Tomah on Thursday, March 19. Fortunately, the deputy was not in the squad at the time — and therefore, not injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the wreck happened around 6 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-90 near Tomah. The deputy had blocked the left lane with his squad car with emergency lights activated to protect the scene of a crash. Officials say the driver of the semi was unable to slow fast enough, merged into the left lane, and struck the La Crosse County deputy’s squad car.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Motor Carrier Inspector responded to the scene to conduct a post-crash inspection of the semi-unit and driver. The initial crash and secondary crash remain under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

