Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Racine man

Posted 7:47 pm, March 20, 2020, by

Cesario Cisneros

RACINE — A Silver Alert has been issued for Cesario Cisneros, 79, of Racine. He was last seen leaving home on foot around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

Cisneros is described as a Hispanic male, 5’3″ tall and around 205 pounds with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown, Carhartt jacket, gray sweatshirt, blue janes, black shoes and a black baseball cap with “NY” in white letters.

If you have seen him or have information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

