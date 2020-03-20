× University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee cancels commencement, closes most student housing

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced on Friday, March 20 canceled its May commencement in line with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order barring mass gatherings.

The ceremony had been scheduled for May 17 at Panther Arena. The university also canceled its May 11 Honors Commencement. Spring commencement usually includes more than 3,300 graduates and their families.

The university also informed students that most would have to move out of residence halls. Students who do not have another home or can’t return to their permanent home may apply for an exception to remain in University Housing. This may include international students who can’t return home, students who would otherwise be homeless, and students who must remain close to campus for academic or work reasons.

All Cambridge Commons and RiverView residents must move out by Friday, March 27. Other residence halls will follow. Students are being asked to schedule move out times to allow for social distancing.

UWM will refund prorated charges for housing and dining for the remainder of the spring semester for students moving out of on-campus housing.