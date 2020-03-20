West Allis couple cooking casseroles for those in need during pandemic: ‘It’s in everyone to give’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The coronavirus pandemic has made getting food difficult for some families -- especially after schools are shut down. So, one local couple is making sure no one goes hungry, sharing support for those in need with homemade casseroles.

Ariana Klein is cooking with extra love these days.

"It makes me so happy because it's in everyone to give a little," Klein said.

Klein and her husband are preparing homemade casseroles for families who don't have access to food during the pandemic. On the menu, pizza and chicken pot pie casseroles feeding families of up to six people.

"This was a big deal and nothing I'd ever experienced before, this virus that's going around," Klein said. "I thought of all the little me's that are worried about eating, and we can give. So why not give."

Klein started a fundraiser on Facebook, using the donations to buy ingredients. Then, she'll deliver the dish to those requesting help.

"You pop it in the oven for 45 minutes, you don't have to think about it and then you have a hot meal," said Klein.

Klein hopes the comfort food will help some families while she savors the fact that so many are willing to help.

"It makes my heart so happy," she said.

The Kleins said they will continue to make those casseroles for however long the donation money keeps coming in. If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.