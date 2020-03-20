With ban on gatherings due to COVID-19, couples are forced to cancel their wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Spring kicks off wedding season but with a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, many couples are being forced to cancel.

Gabrielle Contreras and her fiancee, Patrick Killion, got engaged in 2018 on Thanksgiving Day. The couple set a date, May 1, 2020.

"We just want to be married at this point. I just want to be Mrs. Killion at this point. I've waited 7 years," said Gabrielle Contreras, a bride-to-be. "Everything's done. Everything was set. Every little detail. We bought everything. Everybody was invited."

But as the coronavirus pandemic got worse -- the couple made a difficult decision in an effort to keep their family safe.

"We finally said, you know, we have to let everyone know. We just can't. We can't do it right now," said Contreras.

Many couples are now having to decide if they should postpone their wedding.

Meredith Sipe is the owner of Blue Fancy Events. Her business has had to postpone every wedding scheduled for March, April, or May.

"Right now, our main focus is keeping those couples collected and positive," said Meredith Sipe, Blue Fancy Events owner.

Sipe says most vendors have been willing to choose a new date either later this year or next.

"I think flexibility and communication and understanding is the key right now," said Sipe.

"Right now, our main focus is keeping those couples collected and positive." Contreras is waiting to set a date until we know more about how long the public gathering ban will last. She's taking it day-by-day.

"We'll have our time. It's just not right now. We won't know for a while, but it'll get better," said Contreras.

For brides in June or July -- Sipe recommends waiting at least three weeks to learn more about all of this before making a decision.