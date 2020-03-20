‘You are safer at home:’ Milwaukee County officials stress need for ‘social distancing’

Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Posted 4:13 pm, March 20, 2020, by , Updated at 04:19PM, March 20, 2020

MILWAUKEE — With three deaths in Wisconsin and a growing number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Milwaukee County, officials stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing, the importance of isolation, and avoiding all non-essential contact with others.

As of Friday afternoon, March 20, there are 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Milwaukee County. There is one death as a result of the coronavirus.

“You are safer at home,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “This is a public health issue. And it’s a public health issue not just for you, but it’s a public health issue for the entire community. So even if you personally feel like superman or superwoman, I don’t think there’s a person in this country who has decided well, I’m just going to go out and infect someone else.”

