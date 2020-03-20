You do the decorating: Jen’s Sweet Treats sells cupcake kits for the family

CUDAHY — Now this is thinking outside of the box!

Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy is offering a cupcake kit that comes complete with undecorated cupcakes, frosting and lots of toppings. It’s a great way to connect with the kids in your household — as well as a fun way to pass the time. Best of all, there’s a reward at the end — a tasty treat!

You receive 12 cupcakes, 2 tubs of 6 different colors of frosting, the fun toppings to go on them and even include the bags for the frosting.

Anyone interested in ordering a cupcake kit can call 414-940-0725 to place your order. They are $20 each.