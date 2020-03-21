‘We’ll fight together:’ Curbside service keeping restaurants afloat amid coronavirus shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Saturday night like no other, March 21 marked the first Saturday since Gov. Tony Evers issued an emergency order that shut down restaurants and bars across Wisconsin for dine-in service.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean restaurants are close completely. Many restaurants are taking-on the challenge of strictly takeout and delivery orders, and many businesses have a few things in common -- feelings of gratitude for their community's support and determination to ride out the storm.

"The community is definitely coming out," said George Bregar, owner of Company Brewing in Riverwest. "I think the word is out; they got to call-in for everything."

Despite uncertain times, local restaurant owners are pressing on, thinking outside the box to keep their doors open. At Company Brewing, growlers are ready to fill and orders are coming in hot -- with a dash of added humor.

"The toilet paper is kind of a funny thing," Bregar said; it's a dollar per roll when you carry out at Company Brewing. "The food and beverage, restaurant scene is Milwaukee is full of resilient, creative people."

But resilience isn't only on the menu in Milwaukee.

"We actually were almost just as busy as we were when the dining room was open," Tom Kosciesza, co-owner of Sportsman's Pub & Grub in Wind Lake, said.

Sportsman's Pub & Grub was reeling-in orders during Friday night's fish fry.

"We sold out of both of our fried fish, as well as our baked fish," said Kosciesza. "It was amazing, the kind of support we're getting from the community."

Community support is also being felt by Dan Van Rite of DanDan in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

"It's been great," Van Rite said. "I feel like we'll fight together and get through all this and hope for a better future."

Carryout and delivery orders are a new normal, for now, and restaurant owners are determined to get through the difficult times and end up better for it.

Social distancing is also being practiced when customers pick up their orders. That includes a curbside pickup area where customers can wait until their food is ready.