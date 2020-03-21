‘An immediate impact:’ Salons, hairdressers responding to gatherings ban

MILWAUKEE — It’s a quiet time at salons in Wisconsin; they shut their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic after Gov. Tony Evers declared an emergency order banning non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people.

Now, hair and nail salons, spas, barbershops, tattoo parlors and tanning facilities have to closed their doors until further notice.

“The moment we stop serving our guests, that has an immediate impact,” said Laura Graven, co-owner of Tailored Salon. “When we do come back, our books will be more open than they typically are.”

Graven said the impact is big for both employees and clients.

A Waukesha hairdresser is also ready to serve clients but will miss the camaraderie while her shop is closed.

“Once we’re through this, I think we’re going to be very busy. I think we’re going to make up for lost time,” said hairdresser Gina Andrae.

“A few of my woman clients called because they’re freaking out. They can’t get into their appointments for who knows how long,” Jackie Seppi, of Wanderlust Salon in Shorewood, said.

No salon? That’s no problem for Seppi. She’s offering customized hair color delivery kits.

“If they can’t leave their home, then we can bring it right to their door,” Seppi said. “It’s customized to match their perfect color.”

The owners at Tailored Salon said their focus right now is staying connected to those clients however they can until they’re able to open their doors again.