‘Lift their spirits:’ Jackson police collecting cards for assisted living residents

JACKSON — Cooped-up, concerned and careful, Officer Jennifer Gerke with the Jackson Police Department said residents at a nearby assisted living facility are trying to cope with the changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic as best they can.

“The residents there were seemingly down and depressed,” Gerke said. “They can only be in numbers of six and can’t have no essential visitors. They are definitely in their apartments and lonely.”

So, officers thought of a creative way to give residents a pick-me-up, and kids home from school a meaningful craft. The police department reached out on social media asking for cards they can deliver to seniors.

“We thought it would be a great way to lift their spirits, and we had an outpouring of support,” said Gerke.

Cards are already starting to stack up at the department. Gerke said they’ll be handled carefully.

“Safety is our utmost concern, so we are actually going to hold onto cards for a week,” she said. “That way if there are any germs on there, they will die off and they are no longer at risk. We don’t want to get the older population infected with anything.”

Whether it’s a picture, sticker or thoughtful note, kind gestures show we are all in this together. If you’d like to contribute, officers ask that you drop the cards off at the Jackson Police Department or mail them to the department only.

Physical Address

N168 W20733 Main Street Jackson, WI 53037

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 637 Jackson, WI 53037