March 21
-
Skeletal remains found near Tucson identified as woman missing almost a year
-
Court finds Kenneth Freeman, man charged in murder of Carlie Beaudin, competent for trial
-
Milwaukee man charged in double shooting on city’s south side that ended with 1 dead
-
Oriental Theatre capping capacity, moving screenings due to coronavirus spread
-
Domino’s worker sentenced for fatally stabbing 21-year-old boss; victim’s family sues pizza chain
-
-
Oconomowoc Area School District announces closures, plans for online instruction
-
South Milwaukee police locate woman missing since Feb. 10
-
Help requested in search for 16-year-old Milwaukee girl, missing since March 12
-
Missing and endangered 77-year-old Beloit man found safe
-
Oriental Theatre to close March 14 through April 9
-
-
Sheboygan police looking for 25-year-old woman with limited speech abilities
-
Joe Biden wins Arkansas’ Democratic presidential primary; Pres. Trump wins GOP primary
-
Racine police arrest attempted homicide suspect, shooting victim expected to survive