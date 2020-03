× Police investigating non-fatal shooting near 27th & Melvina

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened on Saturday, March 21 near North 27th Street and West Melvina Street just before 5 a.m.

A 46-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS