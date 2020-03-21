× Wauwatosa Health Department reports positive case of COVID-19 at Luther Manor

WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Health Department received notification Saturday, March 21 that a resident of Luther Manor life-plan community.

The patient tested positive after being taken to a hospital and remains in treatment there. In the meantime, the health department is working with Luther Manor staff to ensure individuals who came in contact with the patient are being notified, monitored for symptoms and self-quarantined if necessary.

Luther Manor staff identified the patient as an 89-year-old woman who is experiencing mild symptoms.

“At this time, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 on the Luther Manor campus in Wauwatosa or Mequon,” said Stephanie Chedid, president and CEO of Luther Manor. “This includes residents and staff.”

The facility is taking precautionary measures to reduce the risk of an outbreak and contraction of the virus for residents and staff. CLICK HERE for more information.