WI National Guard dropping off supplies to Grafton long-term care facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON – On Friday, March 20, a National Guard medical unit was dispatched to Grafton to assist with the healthcare needs of Village Pointe Commons residents and staff, the Village of Grafton announced on Facebook. Approximately 25 soldiers were mobilized to begin work Saturday morning.

County officials and the care facility asked for help from the National Guard to make ends meet with staffing. Simply put, they do not have enough people to meet the needs of everyone living at the facility.